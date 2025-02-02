Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 743,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Know Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Know Labs stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.37% of Know Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs Stock Performance

KNW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,324. Know Labs has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.