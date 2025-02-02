KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $107,959.00 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, KOK has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $107,959.00 and $1,979.49 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00004609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00021603 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,342.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

