KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 10,335,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 25,497,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

