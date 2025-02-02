LandWolf (SOL) One Day Volume Reaches $8,926.36 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $3.49 million and $8,926.36 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98,975.66 or 0.99797458 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,657.42 or 0.99476582 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,726,384 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,728,911.35518615. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00035487 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,631.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

