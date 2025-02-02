Large Cap Stocks To Consider – January 30th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Invesco QQQ, Broadcom, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization typically greater than $10 billion. These are well-established, stable, and less volatile companies that are typically considered safer investments compared to small or mid-cap stocks. Investors often turn to large cap stocks for potential long-term growth and stability in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $13.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,326,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,721,320. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.98 and its 200-day moving average is $297.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $121.14. 226,305,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,393,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $687.33. 22,946,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,354,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $387.10 and a 12 month high of $710.79.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $27.18 on Thursday, reaching $415.16. 35,716,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,466,730. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $522.77. 16,643,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,986,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.75. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,322,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,025. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.27.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,782,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,025,074. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.81.

