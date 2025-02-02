Lavoro (LVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lavoro to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $373.85 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lavoro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lavoro Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $4.93 on Friday. Lavoro has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $574.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
