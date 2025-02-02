Lavoro (LVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lavoro to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $373.85 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lavoro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Lavoro Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $4.93 on Friday. Lavoro has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $574.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.