LB Partners LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

LB Partners LLC boosted its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Remitly Global makes up about 9.7% of LB Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LB Partners LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 661.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RELY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Remitly Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $457,722.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,873,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,520. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,476 shares of company stock worth $1,202,171. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RELY opened at $23.50 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

