Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Ledyard Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFGP opened at $14.24 on Friday. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

About Ledyard Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.