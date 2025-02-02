Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Ledyard Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LFGP opened at $14.24 on Friday. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.
About Ledyard Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ledyard Financial Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.