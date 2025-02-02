Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $8.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $8.95.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.