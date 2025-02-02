Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $8.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 726,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 260,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

