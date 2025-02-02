LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0000

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $3,774.76 and $942.28 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,512.93 or 0.99790609 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,363.03 or 0.99638762 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.