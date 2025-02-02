Level Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Level Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

