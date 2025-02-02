Level Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Level Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,280,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

