Level Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 334,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
VEA stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
