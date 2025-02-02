Level Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 334,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.