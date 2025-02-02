Level Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Level Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

