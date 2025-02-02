Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.29 ($0.04). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities shares last traded at GBX 3.29 ($0.04), with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.49.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Company Profile
Leverage Shares ETPs present daily leveraged (5x, 4x, 3x, 2x), non-leveraged (1:1), and inverse (-1x, -2x, -3x, -4x, -5x) exposures, bringing to investors techniques once reserved for professional fund managers. These novel ETPs can be used to make high conviction trades or hedge positions in a variety of instruments such as tech giants Apple and Alphabet, consumer blockbusters like Netflix and Tesla, crypto colossus Coinbase, ETFs based on S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, among others.
