Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.