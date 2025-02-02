Leverty Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 208.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 22.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $44,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

