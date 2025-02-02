Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.11 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 26199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.