Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.11 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 26199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

