Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

LOGI opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Logitech International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 124.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

