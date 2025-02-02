Lunt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter.

IGEB stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

