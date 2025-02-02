Lunt Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 711,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,292 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 563,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,113,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 510,549 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

