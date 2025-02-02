MA Private Wealth Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $173.01 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

