MA Private Wealth Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.