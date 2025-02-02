Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.
Madalena Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.
Madalena Energy Company Profile
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.
