MAGA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.75 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, MAGA has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MAGA has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,585.34 or 1.00383195 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,467.26 or 1.00262961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00002497 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,118,558.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

