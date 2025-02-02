Manufacturing Stocks To Research – January 31st

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Celestica, and Vertiv are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in producing goods through industrial processes. These companies typically operate in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and electronics, and their stock prices are influenced by factors such as demand for their products, production efficiency, and economic conditions affecting the manufacturing industry. Investors interested in manufacturing stocks should consider these factors when evaluating potential investments in this sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857,326. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $22.07 on Friday, hitting $1,034.82. 1,365,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,801. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $952.71. The company has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 151.44, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,720. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a market cap of $472.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE:CLS traded up $14.12 on Friday, hitting $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,557. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. Celestica has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $133.66.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,840. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

