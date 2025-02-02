Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $290.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $295.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.