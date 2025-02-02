Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

MASI stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 1,936.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

