MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
