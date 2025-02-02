Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$6.00. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 7,562 shares.

Maxim Power Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05. The firm has a market cap of C$300.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Maxim Power alerts:

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.66 million during the quarter. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0712303 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Power

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.