MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ MXL opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,634.80. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,413.80. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock worth $927,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after buying an additional 198,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,867 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 966,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,089,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 291,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

