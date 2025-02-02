McAdam LLC Acquires 10,819 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Lwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 432,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

