McAdam LLC Acquires 15,092 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

