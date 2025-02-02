McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

