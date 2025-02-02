McAdam LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McAdam LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,329,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 83,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

