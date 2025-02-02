McAdam LLC Has $46.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $46,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,298,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 149.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.