McAdam LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

