McAdam LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 64,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,948,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF opened at $409.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.16 and a 200-day moving average of $383.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $310.51 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

