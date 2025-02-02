Meaghan Whitney Sells 1,900 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Meaghan Whitney sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total value of C$13,072.00.

TSE:BLN opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$570.06 million, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.54. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

