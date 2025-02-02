Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 68,218 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,218 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 119.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 132.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 311.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

