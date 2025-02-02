Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $3.54 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $60,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 69.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

