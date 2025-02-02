Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 19,221 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.53. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

