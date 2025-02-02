MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

MEG Energy stock opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$22.02 and a 1-year high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.2734628 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Ross Rooney acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.06 per share, with a total value of C$195,993.00. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.06 per share, with a total value of C$87,713.85. Insiders bought a total of 12,805 shares of company stock valued at $303,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.