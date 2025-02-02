Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.71 and traded as high as C$12.95. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 3,408 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.71.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Melcor Developments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Keating sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$48,084.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,818 shares of company stock worth $48,314. 65.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

