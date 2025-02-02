Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRDGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.71 and traded as high as C$12.95. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 3,408 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.71.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Melcor Developments

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Keating sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$48,084.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,818 shares of company stock worth $48,314. 65.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

