MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,922.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,839.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,916.38. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

