Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “inline” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.79%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

