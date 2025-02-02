Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,614,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 8,009,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.1 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 2,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.