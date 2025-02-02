Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 3,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Articles

