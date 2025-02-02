Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $306.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,905,566.04. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,690,889.35. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,156 shares of company stock valued at $65,313,573 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

