Multichain (MULTI) Trading Down 67.1% This Week

Multichain (MULTI) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Multichain has a market cap of $12.23 million and $1.09 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,769.27 or 0.99863117 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98,532.76 or 0.99623992 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) on Ethereum was a protocol for cross-chain interoperability, originally launched as Anyswap in July 2020. It facilitated secure asset transfers across blockchain networks through a Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) network. With services including bridging, routing, cross-chain messaging, and NFT support, MULTI served as a governance token within the ecosystem. In 2023, the project faced critical disruptions: CEO Zhao Jun was reportedly arrested in China, leading to infrastructure issues, and a subsequent security exploit resulted in the unauthorised transfer of $126 million. The protocol was shut down in July 2023, leaving the Ethereum-based MULTI token as a historical asset without active functionality.”

